OnePlus U1S TV Series Takes the Fight to Xiaomi and Realme

OnePlus India on Thursday launched the OnePlus TV U1S Series in India as part of its Summer Launch event. The TV is available in three different variants, differing in size, with a 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch model, all of which make use of a 4K panel. OnePlus’ latest offering in the television segment can also boast of HDR10+, HLG and MEMC.

The televisions offer slim bezels and 30W speakers that have support for Dolby Audio which is co-tuned with Dynaudio. OnePlus during the event, also launched the much anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus TV U1S Series Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus TV U1S series is available in three models, a 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch model, all of which make use of a 4K panel that can offer 10-bit colour depth and 93% of DCI-P3 coverage complete with high colour accuracy and a Delta E of less than 2 as per the company.

The TVs make use of the OnePlus Gamma Engine that itself depends on over 50 AI algorithms such as noise reduction, FCC, MEMC Anti-aliasing, Super-resolution, and multiple others in order to deliver a cinematic experience. The TVs run on Android TV with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top.

When it comes to audio, it is dependent on 30W speakers that come with Dolby Audio co-tuned with Dynaudio. Via a feature called Multicast, two smartphones can cast their displays on the TV models at one time. The TV models also come with a quick connect feature with the OnePlus Buds, the company’s truly wireless offering.

I/O ports include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, as well as an Ethernet jack. The TVs also include HDMI 2.1 and eARC. The OnePlus connect app, which is a companion app that can be used to control the TV and start Kids Mode that will allow a user to block particular content. OnePlus Connect 2.0 provides an option to give up to five people control of the TV. The TVs also have Google assistant support.

OnePlus is also offering a new external TV camera that has FHD+ resolution, with built-in dual mics that offer noise reduction, a magnetic holder, and charges via a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus TV U1S Series Pricing in India

The OnePlus TV U1S series costs Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 47,999 for the 55-inch model, and Rs. 62,999 for the 65-inch model. All TVs will be on sale for Red Cable Club, Flipkart Plus members, and Amazon Prime members from 9 pm today.

When it comes to the open sale starting from tomorrow, June 11, on the OnePlus website, Flipkart, and Amazon. The external OnePlus TV camera module costs Rs. 2,499 and is sold separately.