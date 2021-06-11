JioFiber and Excitel Offer Very Economical Broadband Plans

JioFiber and Excitel offer some of the most economical broadband plans in the country. Both the internet service providers (ISPs) have been growing at a fast pace and expanding services to more locations of the country. JioFiber is better known than Excitel simply because of better branding and also because of being a part of India’s number one telecom operator, Reliance Jio. JioFiber offers a plethora of plans, while Excitel only offers three kinds of plans. Both companies have a different approach to targeting customers. However, both of them look to provide their users with the most benefits for as little as possible.

JioFiber Economical Broadband Plans

JioFiber offers a Rs 399 plan and Rs 699 plan. The Rs 399 plan is the entry-level plan from the company and offers users 30 Mbps symmetrical speeds for both downloading and uploading. There are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits included with the plan. It is the same with the Rs 699 plan of the company.

The 699 plan offers users 100 Mbps of downloading and uploading speeds; however, there are no OTT benefits included. Both the plans come with 3.3TB or 3,300GB data fair-usage-policy (FUP) data and provide users with a free voice calling connection. Note that GST will also be applicable to the final purchase price of the plan.

Excitel Economical Broadband Plans

Excitel’s all the plans are very economical when they are compared with the offerings of other ISPs. The company offers three plans with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speeds for Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 899 per month. None of the other companies offers a 300 Mbps speed for such a lower price. Even the company’s 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps plans are few of the cheapest you will find in the entire market.

However, it is worth noting that even Excitel doesn’t provide its users with any OTT benefits. But, the company does offer truly unlimited data to the users. This means that there is no FUP limit on the amount of data a user can consume. But there is no free voice calling connection provided by the company.

Which Company Offers Better Plans?

Since neither of them offers any OTT benefits, the differences come down to the kind of services users get from the company. One thing is true, both the companies offer very economical broadband plans to the users. However, it is very hard to compare the plans mentioned above. This is because all of them come with different benefits.

But, the comparison between 100 Mbps plans of the companies is possible. So if you are someone who wants a fixed-line voice calling connection for free, Jio is what you should go with. However, if you want truly unlimited data with your connection, you should go with Excitel’s 100 Mbps broadband plan.