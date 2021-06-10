It seems that with the Pandemic there has been an increase in terms of online scams, as more users have chosen to move online and get to grips with the internet for multiple uses. These uses include digital payments and verification for certain transactions. However, with this convenience, online methods for scams have also increased by quite a bit.

In relation to this, the CEO of Airtel, Mr. Gopal Vittal had warned back in May to the telco’s subscribers to be vigilant and be on the lookout for frauds that work with hackers who try to get the OTP from users in order to make payments. Applications might also play a role in this.

Now, Telecom users have started receiving messages that ask users for KYC verification and the subsequent failure, with the message stating that the user will lose access to their number in 24 hours.

In relation to this, top telcos Airtel, Vodafone and, even Jio users have begun getting messages from these scammers stating that the company official is asking for KYC verification. These messages send a number that mentions that it belongs to customer care and that users should immediately contact them.

What Does The Scam Message Include

Several users on Twitter have come out and posted these fraud messages that are asking for user details. Users can make out that this is a scam as these messages are full of spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, with even the company name being misspelt at times. In case you were wondering, telecom companies do ask for KYC details, but it is via official channels and not using unknown numbers. The clicking of odd links is also not a good idea.

Furthermore, Airtel is also sending out fraud alert message that warns the customers stating that Airtel never asks the user to share their eKYC details or Aadhaar number, download any app, call from any mobile number when it comes to verification of the user’s Airtel number or any SMS that the SIM has expired. Kindly stay alert of such calls or SMS as these may result in certain financial frauds.

In relation to this, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI has also started rolling out messages that are warning users stating that it does not issue a NOC when it comes to the installation of towers and that customers shouldn’t believe anyone who approaches them with a related letter that asks for a signature.