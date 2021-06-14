Tata Sky Announces New Reduced Pricing for Five of Its Services

Tata Sky has announced a ‘Summer Camp’ offer for its subscribers. The Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator has reduced the pricing for five of its services under the ‘Summer Camp’ offer. These five services include ‘Tata Sky Fitness’, ‘Tata Sky Dance Studio’, ‘Tata Sky Fun Learn’, ‘Tata Sky Comedy’, and ‘Tata Sky Smart Games’.

All of the above-mentioned services will now be available for the users at 50% discounts. The offer has already started on June 13 and will stay in place until June 19, 2021. Let’s take a look at the new price of these services.

Tata Sky New Price for Above Mentioned TV Services

Tata Sky will be offering all the five services mentioned above for a nominal cost of Rs 1 per day. Users can find the ‘Tata Sky Fitness’ in channel number 110, ‘Tata Sky Dance Studio’ in channel number 656, ‘Tata Sky Fun Learn’ in channel number 664 & 665, ‘Tata Sky Comedy’ in channel number 135, and ‘Tata Sky Smart Games’ in channel number 668.

The ‘Tata Sky Fitness’ will help users with elevating their fitness levels. Users can get Yoga for kids on the channel and more. The ‘Tata Sky Fun Learn’ will provide users with access to animated series such as Bahubali – The Lost Legends, Rhymes, and Motu Patlu.

With ‘Tata Sky Comedy’, users will be able to access shows such as Shakalaka Boom Boom, Karishma ka Karishma, Delnaaz ki Paathshala, and more. The ‘Tata Sky Dance Studio’ will help users in watching and learning new dance moves from Bollywood stars and more.

As per a statement from Tata Sky, the company has rolled out this Summer Camp offer to help kids enrich their skills during the school holidays and also not get bored at the same time. As mentioned above, it is a limited period offer that has already started and will stay there till June 19, 2021. All of the services are now just available for a nominal cost of Rs 1 per day.

Tata Sky is also offering users the opportunity to earn double Tata Sky Zeetos points and redeem them against popular toys. The company said that all the five services are available at a 50% discount than their original price. So this is a good deal even for users who want to try out different services of the company.