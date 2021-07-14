When it comes to picking DTH operators for your Direct-to-Home TV connection, Tata Sky seems to be the top choice of the subscribers in a lot of cases. This is because of the service quality which Tata Sky is offering along with many picks in the Set-Top Boxes. Also, the plans and channel bouquets of Tata Sky have been considered to be attractive by many. In the latest development of revamping its channel collection, we have gathered that Tata Sky has added and removed some channels from its portfolio. Meaning that some channels which the subscribers might be watching have gone bust from the platforms, while a handful of new ones have been introduced.

Two Services Removed from Tata Sky

The two services that have been removed from Tata Sky from its platform include the Alias Service 1840 and another channel includes the devotional channel Aradhana for Rs 2. As the name suggests, the Aradhana is a devotional channel that was available for Rs 2 per month. However, on the flip side, another interesting addition to the Tata Sky channel list is the TravelXP 4K channel. The TravelXP 4K HDR channel will allow the subscribers to watch high-quality travel content. Subscribers who are used to watching other expensive channels like TLC and others could use this addition on their channel subscription free of cost since the channel is available for Rs 0.

Revamp of Punjabi Services

In other news, Tata Sky has also recently revamped its Punjabi service called, Punjab De Rang. This service is run by PTC which is the biggest Punjabi channel network across the world. Under this service, the subscribers will be able to experience content in Punjabi for all age groups. As for the cost, the subscribers should note that the Punjab De Rang service from Tata Sky is available for Rs 1.5 per day. Tata Sky is also offering a discount on its STBs meaning that new customers of Tata Sky can avail either a discount on Rs 200 or Rs 150 depending on the choice of their STBs.