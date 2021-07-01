Tata Sky Just Revamped this Regional Service

Tata Sky’s Punjabi regional service, ‘Tata Sky Punjab De Rang’, is now available in a new avatar. Promising to bring unique, colourful and extravagant Punjabi language content for the subscribers, Tata Sky Punjab De Rang will offer popular and a diverse mix of line-up catering to all age groups at a nominal cost of Rs.1.5 per day. The revamped service is powered by PTC Network, the world’s largest and No.1 Punjabi television network.

Tata Sky to Offer 500+ Films and More

Aligned to Tata Sky’s purpose of making tomorrow better than today, the refreshed service will offer popular, distinguished and wholesome entertainment to all Punjabi viewers. Ranging from exclusive premieres of new Punjabi movies every month to dubbed Hollywood movies, short films, cooking shows, upbeat Punjabi music, and devotional content – the expansive library is the destination for uninterrupted entertainment experience of high-quality Punjabi content.

Tata Sky Punjab De Rang offers 500+ films across drama, romance, comedy, and thriller including blockbuster movies such as – Disco Singh, Jatt & Juliet- 1& 2, Daana Pani, Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, Mr & Mrs 420 Return, Naukar Vahuti Da, Aate Di Chidi, Harjeeta, Laavan Phere, Jhalle, Dil Diyan Gallan, High-End Yaarian, Lahoriye, among others. The service also boasts a library of dubbed Hollywood movies that includes – MIB 1, 2 and 3, SpiderMan 1, 2 and 3, Salt, Terminator Salvation, Terminator 3 – Rise of The Machines, The Mask of Zorro, and others.

All Tata Sky subscribers can now give a missed call on 92437 92437 to enjoy the service on 1901. The service is also available on the Tata Sky Mobile App.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky, said the company’s focus is on offering quality regional service to its users. Puri further praised the content library of PTC and said that it would elevate the entertainment experience for its users.

Rabindra Narayan, MD & President of PTC Network, said that the company is offering and the best Punjabi entertainment content from places like the USA, UK, Canada and other places as well. Narayan said that now great Punjabi content will be just a touch of a button away for Tata Sky users in India. This is a good initiative from Tata Sky to add and retain people who love Punjabi content.