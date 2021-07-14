Amazfit GTR 2 LTE to Come With eSIM Feature and 90 Different Sports Mode

The demand for smartwatches has elevated in the technology-driven era. Smartwatches have become a crucial aspect of our lives. There are ample companies that are constantly launching premium smartwatches for customers. Huami is one such company that is rolling out different smartwatches with intriguing features. Tracing back to April, Huami announced the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE with an eSIM feature to allow users to make and receive calls from their smartwatch. Not only this but, the smartwatch will have support for Amazon Alexa at the launch period. As of the launch date, it is expected that Huami will launch the Amazfit GTE 2 LTE soon.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE: Expected Specifications

Since Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is a variant of Amazfit GTR 2, we can expect the features and specifications to remain the same. If you are not aware, the Amazfit GTR 2 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED 326PPI display with 454×454 pixels. The smartwatch also comes with scratch-resistant diamond-liking carbon coating with more than 50 dial faces. Under the veil, the smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, Spo2 monitoring, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3GB storage and 90 different sports mode.

Amazfit GTR 2 also comes with a BioTracker 2 PPG biological tracking optical sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, speaker and microphone for calling and music playback. The smartwatch is powered by a 471 mAh battery. With support for Android 5 and iOS 10, the Amazfit GTR 2 is one of the finest smartwatches available in the market.

Is eSIM the Only Difference?

You must be wondering that Huami has just added an eSIM feature in the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE. However, the Amazfit GTR 2 version sold in China features a 338 mAh battery. It is speculated that Huami has reduced the battery size to accommodate the eSIM feature. To date, no public announcements have been made regarding the launch date of Amazfit GTR 2 LTE. However, the Amazfit Global Twitter account has released a teaser product video of the smartwatch, highlighting some prime features such as 90 sports mode, onboard storage and 4G connectivity support. It is expected that the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE will be launched globally in the third quarter.