Amazfit GTR 2 LTE to Come With eSIM Feature and 90 Different Sports Mode

The Amazfit Global Twitter account has released a teaser product video of the smartwatch, highlighting some prime features such as 90 sports mode, onboard storage and 4G connectivity support

By July 14th, 2021 AT 1:30 PM
  • Technology News
  • Wearable Tech
    • 0 Comment

    Huami Amazfit

    The demand for smartwatches has elevated in the technology-driven era. Smartwatches have become a crucial aspect of our lives. There are ample companies that are constantly launching premium smartwatches for customers. Huami is one such company that is rolling out different smartwatches with intriguing features. Tracing back to April, Huami announced the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE with an eSIM feature to allow users to make and receive calls from their smartwatch. Not only this but, the smartwatch will have support for Amazon Alexa at the launch period. As of the launch date, it is expected that Huami will launch the Amazfit GTE 2 LTE soon.

    Amazfit GTR 2 LTE: Expected Specifications

    Since Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is a variant of Amazfit GTR 2, we can expect the features and specifications to remain the same. If you are not aware, the Amazfit GTR 2 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED 326PPI display with 454×454 pixels. The smartwatch also comes with scratch-resistant diamond-liking carbon coating with more than 50 dial faces. Under the veil, the smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, Spo2 monitoring, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3GB storage and 90 different sports mode.

    Amazfit GTR 2 also comes with a BioTracker 2 PPG biological tracking optical sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, speaker and microphone for calling and music playback. The smartwatch is powered by a 471 mAh battery. With support for Android 5 and iOS 10, the Amazfit GTR 2 is one of the finest smartwatches available in the market.

    Is eSIM the Only Difference?

    You must be wondering that Huami has just added an eSIM feature in the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE. However, the Amazfit GTR 2 version sold in China features a 338 mAh battery. It is speculated that Huami has reduced the battery size to accommodate the eSIM feature. To date, no public announcements have been made regarding the launch date of Amazfit GTR 2 LTE. However, the Amazfit Global Twitter account has released a teaser product video of the smartwatch, highlighting some prime features such as 90 sports mode, onboard storage and 4G connectivity support. It is expected that the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE will be launched globally in the third quarter.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing and Variants Leaked

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G is going to launch in India on July 22, 2021. Just a week before its launch,...

    module-4-img

    Amazfit GTR 2 LTE to Come With eSIM Feature and 90 Different Sports Mode

    The demand for smartwatches has elevated in the technology-driven era. Smartwatches have become a crucial aspect of our lives. There...

    module-4-img

    JioPhone Next to Help Jio Break Market Shackles, Cannot Be Compared to LYF Phones

    Everyone’s waiting to see how the JioPhone Next will perform in the Indian market. I have already talked about what...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M02 Now Retails for Rs 1,000 More Than Its Original Price Tag

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Feature OxygenOS-ColorOS Integrated Codebase

    module-4-img

    BSNL Employees’ Unions Seek Withdrawal of Officers Posted From DoT

    module-4-img

    Samsung May Revolutionise Smartphone Cameras Once Again With Galaxy S22 Ultra