OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Feature OxygenOS-ColorOS Integrated Codebase

XDA Developers has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 is set to be the first OnePlus handset to feature the new hybrid codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS, OxygenOS 11.3.

By July 13th, 2021 AT 7:19 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    In the last couple of weeks, OnePlus has offered more and more information in regards to the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Certain such things are the key specifications, launch date and display size and specifications, all of which provide insight in relation to what one can expect from the company’s next Nord-series offering.

    Today, however, XDA Developers has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to be the first OnePlus handset to feature the new hybrid codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS, OxygenOS 11.3.

    In case you missed it, earlier this month, the company had announced that it would be integrating OxygenOS with sister company Oppo’s ColorOS operating system, with a follow-up announcement revealing that both companies were being merged in all ways except the exact name.

    OnePlus to Launch Nord 2 5G with OxygenOS 11.3

    We can also expect future OnePlus devices to follow in the footsteps of the Nord 2 5G. In relation to this, the Head of Product for OnePlus, Oliver Zhang told the publication that the main idea when it comes to the codebase integration was to streamline OnePlus’s R&D resources, which should help the company to deliver more timely and more stable software updates for its devices, whilst being able to maintain the devices for longer.

    From a user perspective, he added that not much would change on a daily basis whilst using OxygenOS. Nord 2 users will be able to experience the same fast and smooth experience that users have come to expect from OnePlus.

    The other OnePlus devices’ software will also use the new codebase with the Android 12 update, which is far from being released to the public.

    OnePlus might even make use of some ColorOS features and use them in future OxygenOS builds. Chinese OEMs are also free to take hints from each other, and as of now, approximately every Android skin made by a Chinese OEM has a similar set of features.

    When it comes to other OnePlus related news, the company recently announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G would feature support for 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates and will come with OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

    This is in line with the announcement made by the company at the time of its merger, adding that the Nord series of devices would get 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates for the devices.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M02 Now Retails for Rs 1,000 More Than Its Original Price Tag

    The brunt of supply chains and the stopping of production in many factories around the world is playing its effects...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Feature OxygenOS-ColorOS Integrated Codebase

    In the last couple of weeks, OnePlus has offered more and more information in regards to the upcoming OnePlus Nord...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Employees’ Unions Seek Withdrawal of Officers Posted From DoT

    All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) has raked up the issue of “excess officers” who are on deputation from...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Broadband Plans With OTT Services Might Be Unnecessarily Expensive

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Has an Answer to the 9 Series Geekbench Throttling Report

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea, Airtel Offer This Benefit that Jio, BSNL Don’t

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Deploys 5G Core SA With the Help of Ericsson