Samsung Galaxy M02 Now Retails for Rs 1,000 More Than Its Original Price Tag

To give you an overview, two variants of the Galaxy M02 include the 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB one. These phones when landed in the India market, they bore a moniker of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively.

By July 13th, 2021 AT 7:46 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Samsung

    The brunt of supply chains and the stopping of production in many factories around the world is playing its effects in almost a ripple fashion. Indian consumers are no exception to this and are taking the beating of the increasing prices of smartphones. If you are someone who was looking to buy a smartphone, then you might want to wait right now since the price of Samsung phones, which happens to be the top choice for a lot of Indians right now, has been revised multiple times in the last one month. In the latest development, the Samsung Galaxy M02, a budget device launched a while back in India, has suffered from a second price hike.

    Details About Samsung Galaxy M02

    To give you an overview, two variants of the Galaxy M02 include the 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB one. These phones, when landed in the Indian market, they bore a moniker of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively.

    In case you are interested in the specifications of the device, the Galaxy M02 by Samsung comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD for the screen; the chipset is a MediaTek MT6739W SoC, 13MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) dual-camera setup, 5MP selfie camera, and it packs a massive 5,000mAh battery.

    Other Samsung Phones Also Become Costlier

    The story of the pricing of this device is certainly a gawky one since the first price hike on the Galaxy M02 a few days back, in which Samsung raised the price of the device by a solid Rs 500. Now yet again, Samsung has increased this device’s price by another Rs 500. This, in turn, means that the Galaxy M02 variant of 2GB and 32GB is available for Rs 7,999 and the other 3GB and 32GB variant is available for Rs 8,499.

    This is not the end of the story, though, since it’s important to know that only a few days back, Samsung had raised the prices of other devices like Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, and the Galaxy A12 as well.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Telecom Equipment Providers Exceed DoT Expectations in PLI Investment

    The central government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme is touted to be one of the propellors of production of telecom equipment...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M02 Now Retails for Rs 1,000 More Than Its Original Price Tag

    The brunt of supply chains and the stopping of production in many factories around the world is playing its effects...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Feature OxygenOS-ColorOS Integrated Codebase

    In the last couple of weeks, OnePlus has offered more and more information in regards to the upcoming OnePlus Nord...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    When Will 5G Networks Go Live in India?

    module-4-img

    Broadband Plans With OTT Services Might Be Unnecessarily Expensive

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Has an Answer to the 9 Series Geekbench Throttling Report

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea, Airtel Offer This Benefit that Jio, BSNL Don’t