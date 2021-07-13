The brunt of supply chains and the stopping of production in many factories around the world is playing its effects in almost a ripple fashion. Indian consumers are no exception to this and are taking the beating of the increasing prices of smartphones. If you are someone who was looking to buy a smartphone, then you might want to wait right now since the price of Samsung phones, which happens to be the top choice for a lot of Indians right now, has been revised multiple times in the last one month. In the latest development, the Samsung Galaxy M02, a budget device launched a while back in India, has suffered from a second price hike.

Details About Samsung Galaxy M02

To give you an overview, two variants of the Galaxy M02 include the 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB one. These phones, when landed in the Indian market, they bore a moniker of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively.

In case you are interested in the specifications of the device, the Galaxy M02 by Samsung comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD for the screen; the chipset is a MediaTek MT6739W SoC, 13MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) dual-camera setup, 5MP selfie camera, and it packs a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Other Samsung Phones Also Become Costlier

The story of the pricing of this device is certainly a gawky one since the first price hike on the Galaxy M02 a few days back, in which Samsung raised the price of the device by a solid Rs 500. Now yet again, Samsung has increased this device’s price by another Rs 500. This, in turn, means that the Galaxy M02 variant of 2GB and 32GB is available for Rs 7,999 and the other 3GB and 32GB variant is available for Rs 8,499.

This is not the end of the story, though, since it’s important to know that only a few days back, Samsung had raised the prices of other devices like Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, and the Galaxy A12 as well.