HFCL Completes OFC Deployment in Jharkhand Under BharatNet Broadband Project

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In the state of Punjab, HFCL had deployed 7,869 kilometres of OFC network connecting 3,209 Gram Panchayats with GPON network. Apart from this, the company has also worked in states including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra under the BharatNet project.

  HFCL has completed connectivity of 1,789 Gram Panchayats through GPON network wherein 7,765 kilometres of OFC has been laid out.
  In the state of Punjab, HFCL had deployed 7,869 kilometres of OFC network connecting 3,209 Gram Panchayats with GPON network.
  With this mission, the government aims to reduce digital divide and boost the digital economy of the country.

HFCL

HFCL Limited (HFCL), leading telecom equipment, fiber optic cables manufacturer and technology manufacturer, has announced the successful deployment of OFC (Optical Fiber Cable) in the state of Jharkhand under the BharatNet project of the Government of India (GoI). Jharkhand has become the first state in the country where broadband connectivity reaches all the Gram Panchayats.

HFCL has completed connectivity of 1,789 Gram Panchayats through the GPON network, wherein 7,765 kilometres of OFC have been laid out. Even though Jharkhand has many tough terrains and other challenges due to which deployment of fiber becomes hard for the companies, HFCL completed the task at hand to ensure that broadband connectivity reaches all Gram Panchayats of Jharkhand.

HFCL has said that it will operate and maintain this network for the next eight years to ensure that high-quality and continuous broadband services reach the people of the state.

HFCL Has Deployed OFC in Many States Apart from Jharkhand

In the state of Punjab, HFCL had deployed 7,869 kilometres of OFC network connecting 3,209 Gram Panchayats with the GPON network. Apart from this, the company has also worked in states including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra under the BharatNet project.

For the unaware, BharatNet is a mission/initiative by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) wherein the Indian government, along with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), had created a strategic plan for providing broadband connectivity to over 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats in India on optical fiber cable with a minimum of 100 Mbps speed.

With this mission, the government aims to reduce the digital divide and boost the digital economy of the country. So far, HFCL has been one of the most successful companies under the BharatNet project, having connected thousands of Gram Panchayats with an OFC network of high quality. To ensure the next generation of India is tech-savvy, the GoI is pushing for the success of the BharatNet project, which is a good thing for the country.

