Excitel Offers Cheaper 300 Mbps Broadband Plan than Airtel and Jio

There are a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country that may offer the same broadband plan with different benefits, putting the users in the dilemma of choosing. While popular service providers like Jio and Airtel offer broadband plans with added benefits of OTT and more, some of the lesser-known ISPs like Excitel actually offer comparatively cheaper broadband plans. In this article, we are going to take a look at the 300 Mbps broadband plans offered by Excitel in comparison to Jio and Airtel along with pack details.

Excitel’s 300 Mbps Plan

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 300 Mbps plan is the most premium plan offered by the company. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags as well. Excitel provides users with a 300 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 899. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533 and Rs 499 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied.

300 Mbps Broadband Plan from Jio

JioFiber offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month and provides 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable.

Airtel Offers a Similar Plan

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans. The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,499 for a month as well. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable.