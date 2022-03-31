OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Launched in India for Rs 1,999 with 12.4mm Drivers

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has just launched its latest OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India on Thursday at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event. The newly launched neckband style earphones from the Shenzhen-based company have been launched at an affordable introductory price tag. The device comes as a successor to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched in 2020. The company also introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour option. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Specifications

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has been launched with 12.4mm drivers which are the largest in the OnePlus audio products and are significantly larger in size than the 9.2mm drivers available on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The brand has introduced the latest earphones with an AI scene-model algorithm which are seemingly capable of adjusting call noise reduction level using the inbuilt microphone.

As far as the build quality of the product is considered, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 have an IP55-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant and comes with a hydrophobic nano-coating. The neckband on the device is made up of silicon. In addition to this, just like the previous iterations of the device which are Bullets Wireless Z and Z Bass Edition, the latest earbuds connect to any OnePlus phone after you separate the earphones. However, on the non-OnePlus devices, users need to manually enable the Bluetooth pairing.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and have support for AAC and SBC codecs. The audio product offers a maximum sound pressure level of 102 decibels and includes an impedance of 32 ohms. The earphone has been equipped with a 200mAh battery that can deliver 30 hours of playback time with 50% volume. The earbuds also have fast charging support over USB Type-C which the company claims can offer up to 20 hours of backup in 10 minutes of charge.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Price

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has been launched at a retail price of Rs 2,299, however, it is currently available at an introductory price tag of Rs 1,999. The device is available in Beam Blue and Magico Black colour options.