Bharti Airtel Broadband Plan Perfect for Everyone

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country is also known for providing amazing broadband service through Airtel Xstream Fiber. The company has leapt ahead of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and is only second to JioFiber in terms of being the largest fiber ISP in India. Bharti Airtel’s broadband plans will give you over-the-top (OTT) benefits along with sufficient data and speed to fulfil your needs. But today, we are going to look at one broadband plan from the company which is perfect for almost everyone.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Broadband Plan

This is not a new plan at all. You might already know about it. However, this plan is something that we can’t ignore talking about. With the Rs 999 plan, Bharti Airtel bundles multiple OTT benefits for the consumers. OTT subscriptions to platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP service, Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, FASTag cashback, and Wynk Music Premium.

All of these benefits would alone cost the user plenty of money if purchased in a standalone manner. But with Airtel’s Rs 999 plan, all of these are available for free.

With this plan, users get 200 Mbps of internet speed along with unlimited voice calling through a fixed-line connection. The data offered is 3.3TB per month which is more than enough for anyone. The speed and the data along with the additional benefits offered with the plan make it a suitable option for almost everyone. It is not too expensive and it is not too affordable to not bring amazing benefits to the table. The Rs 999 broadband plan from Airtel is a very balanced offering and something that you must consider once.

Especially if you have a large family and multiple devices are connected to the Wi-Fi network, a 200 Mbps speed plan is something that would provide you with a satisfactory experience. You can also check out the offerings of BSNL Bharat Fibre and JioFiber if you want to consider other operators.