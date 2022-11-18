Fullkrug Steals Late Winner For Germany

In a closely-fought match, Germany defeated Oman with a late, narrow victory to complete their FIFA World Cup 2022 preparations. As the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20, Hansi Flick's team will have a lot of work to do.

Niclas Fullkrug Scored in the 80th Minute of the Match

The German team's LATE goal, scored by Niclas Fullkrug, spared them the embarrassment. On Wednesday, the striker's late goal gave his team a 1-0 victory over a well-prepared Oman team, but Hansi Flick's team was far from impressive in their final pre-Qatar World Cup friendly.

At the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, substitute Fullkrug, the highest-scoring German player in the Bundesliga this season with 10 goals, swept in his first goal for the team on his international debut after being fed by midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 80th-minute goal was a painful disappointment for the resilient hosts, who occasionally threatened on the break in the first half and appeared to be headed for a historical tie with the 2014 world winners.

Moukoko Became the Youngest Player to Debut For Germany

Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his debut for Germany as the country's youngest player since Uwe Seeler in 1954, came close to celebrating the milestone with his first goal when the 17-year-old striker hit the post in the first half after squandering an earlier opportunity.

Flick will be worried about the health of RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, who was forced to leave the game after just 34 minutes owing to an injury. Injury is the last thing managers will want just before the World Cup.

Germany is a strong contender to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. They have a very young squad and are playing their first major tournament with their manager Hansi Flick.

Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica Await Germany in Group E

Germany's World Cup campaign gets underway on November 23 against Japan, followed by a thrilling match against the 2010 champions Spain four days later. They will play Costa Rica to complete their Group E schedule.

The Spain Vs Germany match will bring a lot of attention from the fans. Since 2008 both the teams have faced each other often, and as a spectator, you can never guess a winner till the 90th minute.