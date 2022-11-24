Kantara to Chhello Show: This Week’s OTT Release Schedule for Movies and TV Shows

The fourth week of November sees several releases, including a variety of web series and films that will be streamed on various digital platforms, including family dramas, mythological fantasy, rom-com, and thrillers.

Therefore, if you want to binge-watch some fun material this week, we have you covered. This week, the following titles will be available to stream on various platforms:

1. Wednesday

An upcoming comedy-horror series is called Wednesday. Wednesday Addams tries to control her developing psychic gift while attending Nevermore Academy, stop a killing spree, and unravel the mystery that ensnared her parents 25 years before.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Kantara

Beginning on the 24th of this month, the Kannada film Kantara, which has been breaking box office records around India, will finally be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The story, which is set in the fictional town of Dakshina Kannada, revolves around a Kambala champion played by Rishab Shetty, and a moral Forest Range officer named Murali.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Chhello Show

The story of nine-year-old Samay, his heart, and how he traverses heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm aspirations while unconscious of the painful times that await him, is told in Gujarati film "Chhello Show," India's official entry to the Oscars. A number of major film festivals, including the Tribeca and Buenos Aires International Film Festivals, also screened the movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Neeraj Pandey is the creator and writer of the criminal drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. According to the official synopsis, "A virtuous cop finds himself navigating a perilous chase and a moral conflict entrenched in corruption as he chases a cruel criminal in Bihar." The show's lead actors are Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Chup

The only people being murdered by a psychopath killer are cinema critics. Can the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehend him before he commits another crime? Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary play significant parts in the R Balki-directed movie.

Where to watch: ZEE5

6. Girls Hostel 3.0

Girls Hostel on Sony LIV is back for a new season. Watch as the girls return to take over their hostel in yet another thrilling and enjoyable adventure. In the lead role of this engaging series are Ahsaas Channa, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, and Srishti Shrivastava.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

7. Meet Cute

The Deepthi Ganta-directed Telugu anthology series Meet Cute conveys the important lesson that we should only fight alongside individuals we love, and for causes we care about. The series features some captivating urban love stories featuring a range of emotions between various lovers.

Where to watch: Sony LIV