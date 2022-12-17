Best Smartphones Under Rs 30000 in December 2022

There are several things to consider before purchasing a smartphone in India for under Rs 30,000. You can't just choose a random one because there are so many good to excellent mobile phones on the market for under Rs 30,000. There are many different brands of mobile phones available. The Rs 30,000 price range targets a greater segment of the market, so if you're prepared to pay that much money, you can't possibly consider compromising on features and specifications. So, listed below are a selected few smartphones that you can purchase for under 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T

Specifications and Features:

The Nord 2T offers a solid in-hand feel and a quality sense to its design. The phone introduces MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC, which maintains the Nord 2T's performance metrics for daily use and intensive gaming. The 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and other camera features are carried over from last year, while the AMOLED display up front boasts an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. An 80W charging speed complements the device's 4,500mAh battery.

Price in India:

The cost of the OnePlus Nord 2t base model (8GB RAM + 128GB) is Rs 28,899. The phone comes in two finishes: a matte black shade named Grey Shadow and a greenish Jade Fog.

Oppo Reno8 5G

Specifications and Features:

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 safeguards the display. It has an internal storage capacity of 128GB or 256GB and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The gadget is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU. It has a triple back camera system with a 50MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP resolution (depth). The smartphone is backed by a Li-Po 4500mAh battery unit. It supports dual SIM and is powered by Android 12.1 and ColorOS 12.1.

Price in India:

The Oppo Reno8 5G base model costs Rs 29,999 and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It is available in three colour options, including Black, Blue, and Gold.

Nothing Phone 1

Specifications and Features:

A 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with a 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate is included in the Nothing Phone (1). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC powers the phone. There are two RAM variations available: 8GB and 12GB. Additionally, there are two storage capacities: 128GB and 256GB. A 4500mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the device. On the back of the phone, there are 50MP Sony IMX766 and 50MP Samsung JN1 sensors. The Nothing Phone (1) runs on Android 12 with NothingOS custom skip on top.

Price in India:

The Nothing Phone (1) base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 27,499.