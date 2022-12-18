Airtel Black Plan that Offers Most Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom player in India offers a service called Airtel Black. Under Airtel Black, customers have the option to choose from several services all for a single bill. This eradicates the need for paying several bills for different services. Airtel offers DTH (direct-to-home), mobile (prepaid and postpaid), and fixed-broadband services. You can get it all if you go for the most expensive Airtel Black plan. Well, you can also request Airtel to build you a custom Airtel Black plan, depending on your needs. But you can also go for the plans that Airtel has already curated under the service. Today, the plan that we will be talking about comes for Rs 2299.

Airtel Black Rs 2299 Prepaid Plan

If you go for the Airtel Black Rs 2299 prepaid plan, then you can get all the services, including broadband, DTH and mobile under a single bill. Note that the price here doesn't include taxes and it is a monthly price. So for Rs 2299, Airtel will give you a fiber+landline connection with which you will get up to 300 Mbps internet speed and unlimited calls. In the mobile services, you will get a postpaid plan with the option to add four additional connections.

The mobile postpaid plan will offer 240GB of data along with unlimited calls. Lastly, you will also get a DTH connection with Rs 350 worth of TV channels. Airtel also bundles OTT (over-the-top) apps subscriptions with the plan. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream w0uld be bundled for the customers with the customers at no additional cost.

Airtel Black brings a ton of benefits for customers. Things such as one bill for multiple services, a dedicated relationship team, priority resolution, call pick up in 60 seconds, free service visits, and buy now and pay later on Airtel shop. You can also get 30 days of free service from the company when you subscribe to a new service.