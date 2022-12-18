BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 200 Available Right Now

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a government-owned telco, offers six prepaid plans for less than Rs 200. The cost of the low-cost prepaid plans ranges from Rs 16 to Rs 94 to Rs 97 to Rs 98 to Rs 151 to Rs 198. Each of these plans give access to slightly different additional benefits. Additionally, BSNL has been working hard introducing its 4G service to a few circles across the nation, and has even begun promoting special deals to entice customers to switch to its speedier network.

BSNL Rs 16 Recharge Plan

2GB of total data are included in the Rs 16 BSNL prepaid data recharge plan. Additionally, the plan is only in effect for one day. As a result, you must use the 2GB in a single day to avoid it expiring. At that price, 2GB of total data is really helpful to have if you have used up your daily allotment.

BSNL Rs 94 Recharge Plan

The 3GB of free data included with the Rs 94 Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) from BSNL has a 30-day validity period. Additionally, the package includes 200 minutes of voice calls to any network.

BSNL Rs 97 Recharge Plan

The BSNL Rs 97 data plan is valid for 15 days. Regarding the advantages, subscribers get 2GB of data each day, unlimited voice calls to all networks in the nation, and Lokdhun content. Keep in mind that the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps after the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data limit has been reached.

BSNL Rs 98 Recharge Plan

For a period of 22 days, this BSNL special tariff voucher offers 2GB of data every day. With this plan as well the data speed is reduced to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data.

BSNL Rs 151 Recharge Plan

This BSNL Work From Home Data pack costs Rs 151. The pack provides 40GB of total data to work with at this pricing. This specific plan also includes a free ZING subscription. The plan also offers a 28-day validity period.

BSNL Rs 198 Recharge Plan

This BSNL Rs 198 prepaid plan offers 2Gb of data per day for a period of 40 days. The speed will be decreased to 40 Kbps following the usage of FUP data. The free Lokhdun content and Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service are additional features of this particular plan.