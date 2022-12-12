3 BSNL Prepaid Plans with 30 Days Validity Which are Expensive, but Full of Value

BSNL prepaid plan

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a number of prepaid recharge plans for you. The prepaid plans offered by BSNL cover a wide range of demands and have validity periods ranging from a few days to 365 days. Here is a list of some of these prepaid BSNL recharge options, each of which has a 30-day validity period. See which one represents the best value for you.

BSNL Rs 269 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 269 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day. Additionally, this plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, the company provides BSNL Tunes, a free service that essentially allows anyone to set their own song as the caller tune with an unlimited number of modifications. In addition to these advantages, subscribers have access to Eros Now Entertainment, games from Challenges Arena, the Lystn Podcast Services, the Hardy Mobile Game Service, Lokdhun, and Zing.

BSNL Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 299 plan has a 30-day validity period. Users of this plan receive unlimited voice calls, 3GB of data each day, and 100 SMS each day. Note that, the speed is decreased to 40 Kbps after the FUP data limit has been reached. This plan does not include any additional benefits.

BSNL Rs 398 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 398 prepaid plan includes unlimited data. There is no FUP associated with the amount of data included with this plan. This plan also has a validity of 30 days. Subscribers receive 100 SMS per day in addition to truly unlimited voice calls. There are no further features offered under this specific BSNL 398 plan.

Even though BSNL offers a wide range of distinctive prepaid plan alternatives to subscribers, the state-owned telecommunications provider is still lagging behind in the market because it does not provide 4G services yet. It should change pretty fast though.

