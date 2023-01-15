Hot on OTT: Check Out the Top Digital Releases This Week

The year's second week has passed, and everyone is gradually readjusting to life after the holidays. Of course, a good movie or television break can help during this. This week is jam-packed on OTT with incredible content, ranging from an impressive tale like "Trial by Fire" to an emotional journey with "Dog Gone." Know about the intriguing films that debuted during the second week of January 2023.

Trial by Fire

Based on actual events, Trial by Fire chronicles the tale of two grieving parents who struggle to find justice after their children perished in the terrible Uphaar cinema fire. It is based on the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Tailang, and Shardul Bharadwaj are among the ensemble cast members of the movie.

Release Date: January 13, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Dog Gone

A young man goes on an amazing hunt with his parents to find his pet dog after he goes missing so they may give him life-saving medication. Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold play John and Fielding Marshall in the true-life drama Dog Gone.

Release Date: January 12, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Hunters: Season 2

Al Pacino, Josh Radnor, Logan Lerman, and other A-list actors return for season 2 of the American conspiracy drama series "Hunters" following a successful first season. The plot of "Hunters" centers on the Hunters' quest to apprehend Nazis and foil their latest genocidal scheme.

Release Date: January 13, 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Last of US

Based on the well-known PlayStation video game about a fatal virus that has afflicted people and made them its victims, The Last of Us follows the story of those victims. Both skin damage and illness may result from it. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are among the series' highly anticipated cast members.

Release Date: January 15, 2023

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Head Bush

Jayaraj's life events are the focus of Head Bush. Based on the memoir of Agni Shridhar, Daadagiriya Dinagalu, the film explores Bengaluru's underworld of the 70s and follows the life of M.P. Jayaraj, a noted don and public figure of the time. Here is the story of a small-time pailwan into the first underworld don of Karnataka.

Release Date: January 13, 2023

Where to watch: ZEE5

Mukundan Unni Associates

In the dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates, the main character is a corrupt lawyer who will do anything to advance in life. The dark comedy movie has a few hilarious sequences that show the lead actor Vineeth Sreenivasan as the title character, Advocate Mukundan Unni, and his never-ending quest for wealth and a luxury lifestyle.

Release Date: January 13, 2023

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar