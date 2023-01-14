Second Week of January 2023 OTT Film and Television Releases

The second week of the year 2023 has seen the arrival of intriguing TV shows and films on the OTT services. Trial by Fire, a new Netflix series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema disaster, premiered this week. Also, Al Pacino's Hunters' second season is back on Prime Video. At the same time, Netflix has finally set a release date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2.

Interestingly, several regional movies are available to stream on OTT after their theatrical runs. Find out more about the movies out in January 2023's second week below.

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger - January 10

Andrew Santino makes fun of everything in this unfiltered stand-up set, including politics, sex abuse, and global warming.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ballavpurer Roopkotha - January 13

In the virtually ruined Rajbari of Ballavpur, just two men remain: Bhupati Ray, the only survivor of the Ray dynasty, and Manohar, his heir. Until one day, when Mr Haldar, the soap king of Kolkata, is getting ready to buy the home, both residents are deeply in debt and have no hope of getting better.

Where to watch: hoichoi

Break Point - January 13

The video game Break Point, from the makers of F1: Drive to Survive, follows a variety of tennis pros as they participate in demanding slams in the hopes of winning a final and with even higher dreams of climbing to the top of the global rankings. Break Point travels extensively for an entire year, attending all four Grand Slam events, the ATP and WTA tours, and meeting with the best tennis players in the world. Join some of the world's top tennis players as they strive for Grand Slams and greatness over the course of a thrilling season.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chasing Waves - January 11

In the aftermath of surfing's Olympic debut in Tokyo, Chasing Waves sheds light on the people and places that are defining Japan's influence in the global surf culture. Following international athletes as they pursue their aspirations and offering an intriguing image of Japanese culture, this character-driven documentary series explores what it takes to succeed in the worldwide surf industry.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Crash Course in Romance - January 14

A mother with a good heart navigates the competitive world of private school when her daughter tries to enrol in a prominent math professor's class.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dog Gone - January 13

Before it's too late, a young man and his father embark on a hurried trek down the Appalachian Trail, searching for their cherished dog Gonker. Then, after his pet dog goes missing, a young man and his parents go on an incredible search to find him so they can give him life-saving medication.

Where to watch: Netflix

Head Bush - January 13

The key events in Head Bush are those in Jayaraj's life. His early life, his time as "Pailwan," and the formation of the Indira Brigade in Karnataka are all topics covered in the film. When Prime Minister Indira Gandhi established the Indira Brigade in 1974, Mr Urs, the then-chief minister of Karnataka, implemented the concept. MP Jayraj, a pailwan-rowdy from the area, has now been chosen by the Indira Brigade as a qualified candidate to lead Bangalore. Here is the development of a minor "pailwan" into the first don of Karnataka's underworld.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Hunters Season 2 - January 13

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must come together to track down Adolf Hitler, the most prominent Nazi in history, who is hiding in South America. While everything is going on, a flashback shows Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) running into a dangerous threat that could expose his identity and divulge his secret, which would have terrible consequences for our Hunters.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Koala Man - January 10

The main character covertly doubles as the title hero and is a family father with a strong desire to stop small-time crime.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend - January 13

This thrilling, high-speed movie, which also features the Crash screenplay and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, tells the story of the great car inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini. The upcoming Geneva Grand Prix could be Ferruccio's final opportunity to overtake his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari, who has been his greatest source of inspiration. Will Ferruccio, however, prepare his untested car for victory with the competition taking place in a matter of months?

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Mukundan Unni Associates - January 13

Lawyer Mukundan Unni exerts every effort to achieve achievement, respect, and fortune. However, a dilemma arises when avarice and steadfastness coexist.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar