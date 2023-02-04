Jio Launches 5G in Haridwar

Reliance Jio has just announced that it has launched 5G in Haridwar. The total number of cities that have Jio's 5G, as per TelecomTalk's count, is 225. Haridwar is one of the most famous cities in the state of Uttarakhand. Now two cities in Uttarakhand have Jio's 5G - Haridwar and Dehradun. The telco said that it is rolling out 5G rapidly and is the only service provider in Haridwar to offer 5G to consumers.

Starting today, Jio's customers in Haridwar will be able to consume 5G services. However, to consume Jio's 5G, you must be subscribed to the Rs 239 plan or above. If you are eligible, then Jio will send you the Welcome Offer invite, which you can check by going to the MyJio app and logging in with your registered Jio number.

Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone) in India and is trying to reach every part of the country with its 5G by the end of December 2023. The telco is using sub-GHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band for offering 5G to consumers. Reliance Jio users must have a 5G SA-supported smartphone. Otherwise, their device won't be able to latch onto Jio's 5G network.