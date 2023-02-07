WhatsApp to Bring this Brilliant Feature Soon

WhatsApp, one of the largest online texting applications available for both consumers and businesses is soon going to bring a brilliant feature for users. WhatsApp has been one of the top choices for users because of the constant updates it keeps bringing to enhance texting experience. Very soon, WhatsApp will bring a new feature that would enable users to send up to 100 media files in one go. This would be a game changer addition to the platform in many ways. WhatsApp would be solving a key problem for many of its users by enabling them to send a lot of media in one go.

How Many Media Files Can Users Send Right Now in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp will allow users to send up to 30 media files right now. This is for when the user is trying to send multiple files together. But according to an IANS report, that limit will be increased to 100 in the near future.

Some WhatsApp Beta users on Android can already send up to 100 media files in one go. This helps them in sending all the important albums and more in one go. It also helps users avoid sending the same files multiple times.

Much recently, it was also reported that WhatsApp is working on increasing the character limit for both the description and subject of the groups that users make on the platform.