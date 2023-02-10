Neterra Boosts the Capacity of Its New Metro Fiber Network in Sofia

Reported by Aparna R 0

Neterra increased the capacity of the new metro fiber network in Sofia, enabling the business to connect even faster, keeping its high quality and speed guarantee of the service.

Highlights

  • The addition of passive optical network (PON) technology will enable Neterra to connect corporate customers even more quickly.
  • PON technology enables faster, high quality and guaranteed speed services to its customers.
  • The company owns 4 data centers and has a global network of more than 200 points of presence in over 65 countries.

Follow Us

Neterra Boosts the Capacity of Its New Metro Fiber Network in Sofia

Neterra, a global connectivity and telecom solutions provider, announced the network in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, in November 2022, stating that the company will cover the entire capital, including business centres, central streets, and boulevards.

Neterra Deploys advanced PON (Passive Optical Network) Technology

The company, which has its headquarters in Sofia, claims that the addition of passive optical network (PON) technology will enable it to connect corporate customers even more quickly while maintaining a high standard and guaranteed speed of service.

Also Read: Neos Networks Completes Metro Access Networks in Key UK Cities

The company said, “For Neterra’s customers, this means having an efficient and reliable network that can scale offered capacity on demand. It also guarantees the quality of service offering top-class service level agreements.”

“Neterra customers will acquire a guaranteed full capacity of the service thanks to the PON technology, which divides and optimizes the capacity of the connection depending on the customer’s needs. This allows Neterra to serve, to grow, and expand businesses with a more flexible service.”

Also Read: Tahoe Acquires E-Vergent for USD 11.2 Million

Neven Dilkov, the founder and CEO, said, “Neterra’s new data center is an important link in the critical infrastructure of Bulgaria and south-east Europe. This is one of the places where the networks of western telecom operators connect to the Middle East and Asia. Neterra’s importance in this chain of security has always been highly valued.

Data Centers owned by the company

The business owns and operates four data centers, and it also has a global network of more than 200 points of presence spread over more than 65 countries. Last year, it opened a second data center in Sofia.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments