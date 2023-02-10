Neterra Boosts the Capacity of Its New Metro Fiber Network in Sofia

Neterra, a global connectivity and telecom solutions provider, announced the network in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, in November 2022, stating that the company will cover the entire capital, including business centres, central streets, and boulevards.

Neterra Deploys advanced PON (Passive Optical Network) Technology

The company, which has its headquarters in Sofia, claims that the addition of passive optical network (PON) technology will enable it to connect corporate customers even more quickly while maintaining a high standard and guaranteed speed of service.

The company said, “For Neterra’s customers, this means having an efficient and reliable network that can scale offered capacity on demand. It also guarantees the quality of service offering top-class service level agreements.”

“Neterra customers will acquire a guaranteed full capacity of the service thanks to the PON technology, which divides and optimizes the capacity of the connection depending on the customer’s needs. This allows Neterra to serve, to grow, and expand businesses with a more flexible service.”

Neven Dilkov, the founder and CEO, said, “Neterra’s new data center is an important link in the critical infrastructure of Bulgaria and south-east Europe. This is one of the places where the networks of western telecom operators connect to the Middle East and Asia. Neterra’s importance in this chain of security has always been highly valued.

Data Centers owned by the company

The business owns and operates four data centers, and it also has a global network of more than 200 points of presence spread over more than 65 countries. Last year, it opened a second data center in Sofia.