Tikona Broadband Offering 200 Mbps Plan at Low Price with Free Installation

Tikona Broadband, a fast-expanding internet service provider (ISP), is offering its 200 Mbps plan for a very affordable cost. None of the major players offers their 200 Mbps plan for Rs 899 per month. Along with this, the ISP is also offering free installation of the connection. The Rs 899 plan from Tikona is available in four configurations. Either you can go for this plan for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months. This is the top-tier plan from the company. You can also check out the other plans from Tikona that are more affordable. For now, let's focus on the Rs 899 plan only.

Tikona Broadband Rs 899 Plan: Details and Features

The Rs 899 broadband plan from Tikona comes with 200 Mbps of speed. Whether you go for the short-term or the long-term plan here, the speed that you will get would be 200 Mbps. The installation is free on this plan, but only with the 6 month and 12 month configurations. If you purchase the 1 month plan, you will have to pay Rs 1000 as the installation charge. For the 3 months plan, the installation fee comes down to Rs 500.

Tikona says that its broadband plans come with unlimited data. The FUP (fair usage policy) limit is unlimited. If you go for the 1 month plan, you will have to pay a total of Rs 2241 (taxes included). For the 3, 6 and 12 months, the total amount that a customer would have to pay is Rs 3772, Rs 6365, and Rs 12,730.

On its website, Tikona says that it serves over 2,75,000 users across India. The company has been in business since 2008 and is present in 25 major cities in India. The only downside of the 200 Mbps plan from Tikona is that over the long-term, there's no additional benefit for consumers. The price per month remains the same for the 6 and 12 months plan. Further, there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits bundled with the plan.