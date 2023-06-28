RailTel Secures Rs 294.37 Crores Order from TASMAC for Computerization and Connectivity

RailTel, a leading information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider, has been awarded a significant contract worth Rs 294.37 Crores by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC). The order entails the end-to-end computerisation and connectivity of TASMAC's Core and Support functions over a period of five years, as stated in a press release.

As the system integrator, RailTel will spearhead the complete computerisation of TASMAC's operations, encompassing the design, development, and deployment of the application. The key modules of the application include the Excise and TASMAC Integrated Supply Chain Management System (ETISCMS), Track and Trace for Supplier, Depot, and Retail Vending Shop, Human Resource Management System (HRMS), and the Financial and Accounting Module.

In addition to software solutions, RailTel will provide the essential infrastructure for the project. This includes the establishment of a Data Centre and Data Recovery Centre, featuring clustering for two-way disaster recovery operations in conjunction with the State data centre (TNSDC). RailTel will also be responsible for deploying IT infrastructure and services at various TASMAC locations, such as the Head Office, Senior Regional Manager Office, District Manager Office, Depots, and Retail Vending Shops throughout Tamil Nadu (inputs from ANI).

The scope of the project encompasses crucial aspects such as Data Digitisation, Master Data Creation, and Migration of Historic Data, as well as internet connectivity at multiple locations. RailTel will also establish a dedicated Help Desk and provide the necessary manpower to operate, maintain, and manage the hardware and software system for the duration of five years.

The partnership between RailTel and TASMAC marks a significant milestone in enhancing the efficiency and digital capabilities of TASMAC's operations. By leveraging RailTel's expertise in ICT infrastructure, TASMAC aims to streamline its core and support functions, enabling smoother operations, data management, and customer service.