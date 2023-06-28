Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Lower-Range Devices

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest processor, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform, designed specifically for lower-range devices. The announcement does not include specific devices that will include this chipset, but it is expected that this system-on-a-chip (SoC) will be integrated into affordable smartphones slated for release later this year. Despite being positioned as a lower-end chip, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 offers a range of features that significantly enhance the capabilities of upcoming budget-friendly smartphones, making it an exciting addition to Qualcomm's Snapdragon lineup.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform delivers smooth performance for effortless, all-day use and enables sharp photography and videography for capturing picture-perfect moments. It is backed by speedy 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, offering extended battery life and delightful mobile experiences, regardless of location.

Tailored to meet the needs of users, the platform features an improved Qualcomm Kryo CPU, providing up to a 10% performance improvement for enhanced UI experiences, faster multitasking, and seamless app performance. With upgraded memory, it supports seamless app operation and offers ample storage capacity for storing favourite photos and files. Additionally, the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology ensures rapid charging, allowing for longer usage time.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform incorporates the Qualcomm Spectra ISP, enabling the capture of sharp, vivid photos and videos. It includes features such as faster autofocus, AI-enhanced Low Light capabilities, and advanced noise reduction, ensuring the preservation of special moments.

With regards to connectivity, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 makes 5G accessible to a wider audience thanks to cutting-edge data speeds, improved power efficiency, and low latency provided by the Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System. Users can experience lightning-fast connections for work and play, along with reliable and robust Wi-Fi connections through Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 5 technology.