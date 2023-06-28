Orange Spain, Ericsson Deploy 5G+ Network and Fibre to Power Madrid Festival

Orange Spain, in collaboration with technology partner Ericsson, is set to elevate the experience of festivalgoers at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. As part of its ongoing sponsorship, Orange Spain will introduce cutting-edge technology, including virtual reality glasses and panoramic event images, to seamlessly integrate the physical and digital worlds.

Also Read: Orange Secures EUR 71.6 Million Contracts for 5G Infrastructure on High-Speed Rail Lines in Spain

Taking it a step further, Orange says it will leverage its 5G+ (5G SA) network to deliver an unprecedented level of immersion, not only elevating experience in the realm of music festivals but also shaping the future of major live events.

Immersion with Virtual Reality and Panoramic Images

At the festival, attendees visiting the Orange stand will be able to witness performances on the main stages in real time and from a truly unique perspective. Through virtual reality, they will feel as though they are standing alongside their favourite artists. According to the statement, to ensure accessibility for all festivalgoers, the panoramic images will also be projected on the videowall at the Orange stand, allowing everyone to be a part of the immersive experience.

Also Read: Orange 5G Covers Over 80 Percent of Population in Spain

Seamless Connectivity and Enhanced Infrastructure

Recognizing the need to accommodate the large influx of festival attendees, Orange said it has strategically deployed mobile units and small cells throughout the festival site. These small antennas, connected to the mobile network via FTTN connections, will enhance network capacity and ensure seamless connectivity. Additionally, Orange has implemented fibre connectivity across the festival grounds, further bolstering the infrastructure.

Also Read: Orange Launches 5G+ Network With Reduced Energy Consumption in Spain

Orange Spain 5G+

Orange is the first operator in Spain, the first of the Orange Group and one of the first in Europe to launch a 5G+ network, also known as 5G SA (Standalone). Powered by Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core, this network offers a range of benefits, including improved indoor coverage, reduced network response times, ability to connect more devices simultaneously, thereby reducing battery consumption, and enhanced security.

Orange said it has accelerated the deployment of its 5G+ network. The company aims to offer approximately 30 percent of the Spanish population access to 5G+ by June 2023.

Also Read: Orange Spain Expanding 5G+ Network to 30 More Locations by Mid-2023

Ericsson emphasized the significance of the advanced capabilities of 5G standalone technology, available through Orange's network, in revolutionizing the live event experience. The technology will redefine how people engage with festivals and entertainment.

Through Orange and Ericsson's partnership and the integration of 5G+, Orange Spain and Ericsson are not only redefining the festival experience but also pushing the boundaries of technology for future festivals.