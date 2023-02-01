Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity in 2023



Bharti Airtel, a global communications solutions provider and India's leading telco, is offering customers in India four prepaid plans with a validity of 84 days. As different types of customers look for plans in 84 days validity segment ( 28 days x 3m), Airtel is offering multiple options to choose from in 2023. These four unlimited prepaid plans from Airtel - Rs 455, Rs 719, Rs 839 and Rs 999 - can be divided into three usage categories - Minimal, Moderate and Heavy. In this story, we will look at the benefits of four prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that offer customers 84 days of validity with different usage scenarios.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans with 56 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel Rs 455 Prepaid Plan

The entry-level recharge available to users looking for 84 days validity plan is the Rs 455 plan. This prepaid recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 900 SMS, and 6 GB of Data with a validity of 84 days. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB. Customers also get the extra benefits of Apollo 24 by 7 for three months, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, and Wynk Music Free with this recharge.

Bharti Airtel Rs 719 Prepaid Plan

This plan is for you if you are looking for OTT benefits with moderate data usage. The Rs 719 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB of Data per day with a validity of 84 days. Post-daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

In the OTT benefit segment, customers get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months and Airtel Xstream App for 84 days at no extra cost.

The plan also comes bundled with other benefits such as Rewardsmini subscription, Apollo 24 by 7 for three months, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, and Wynk Music Free with this recharge.

Customers can also enjoy App Exclusive Free 2 GB Data Coupon as an extra perk if recharged via Airtel Thanks App. This plan will cost you around Rs 240 per 28 days, with a total value of Rs 719 for 84 days.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Xstream App Benefit Detailed

Bharti Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

This plan can be apt if you are looking forward to consuming data for OTT with moderate usage on the higher side. The Rs 839 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel can get you all the benefits of the Rs 719 prepaid plan, except that with Rs 839 plan, you get 2 GB of data per day. Post-daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Customers can also enjoy App Exclusive Free 2 GB Data Coupon as an extra perk if recharged via Airtel Thanks App. This plan will cost you around Rs 280 per 28 days, with a total value of Rs 839 for 84 days. In addition, you can watch Shark Tank 2 with the Airtel Xstream App benefit bundled with this plan.

Also Read: Experience Airtel 5G Plus in These Top Destinations

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 999 prepaid plan is the last and the highest recharge denomination available in the 84 days validity segment. This plan gives you a host of OTT benefits along with daily data for heavy usage.

The benefit of this plan includes Unlimited Voice, 2.5 GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days. In addition, post-daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

OTT lovers can enjoy the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days and Airtel Xstream App for 84 days.

The plan also comes bundled with other benefits such as Rewardsmini subscription, Apollo 24 by 7 for three months, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, and Wynk Music Free with this recharge.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 489 and Rs 509 Monthly Bulk Data Plans

Airtel Advantage

Airtel Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus Network using existing plans; hence, on the above Airtel prepaid plans with 84 days validity, customers can enjoy 5G services in cities of 5G Plus availability. With the recent announcements for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Airtel 5G Plus is available across 67 cities in India.