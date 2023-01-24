Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans with 56 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel, the global communications solutions provider, is offering customers in India three prepaid plans with a validity of 56 days. However, customers rarely look for a 56 days validity plan, which comes around 2x28 Days. In this story, we will look at the three prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that offer customers 56 days of validity. The truly unlimited plans available to customers are Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699. So, let's look at the benefits these plans offer.

Bharti Airtel Rs 479 Prepaid Plan

The introductory option available in 56 days validity segment is plan Rs 479. The Rs 479 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB per day of Data with a validity of 56 days.

With this Recharge, customers can enjoy other benefits such as Wynk Music Free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, and Cashback on FASTag.

Bharti Airtel Rs 549 Prepaid Plan

If you are looking for some OTT Benefits or consume more data, then the Rs 549 Plan is for you. This plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB per day of Data with a validity of 56 days.

With this Recharge, you can enjoy Airtel Xstream App, one select Xstream channel for free, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

If you love the content on Amazon Prime Video and are looking for its benefits, then Rs 699 Plan from Airtel is the one for you. This plan from Airtel can get you Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 3 GB per day of Data with a validity of 56 days.

Amazon Prime Membership: Airtel Customers also can enjoy Amazon Prime Membership for 56 days for free with this Recharge.

With this Recharge, too, you can enjoy Airtel Xstream App, one select Xstream channel for free, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Claim Hoichoi and Win iPhone 14

Airtel is currently offering a chance to win Apple iPhone 14 for its users who claim Hoichoi as a select Xstream channel and watch its shows. You can avail this benefit with unlimited Recharges of Rs 549 and Rs 699.

Airtel Advantage

Airtel Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus Network using existing plans; hence, on the above Airtel prepaid plans with 56 days validity, customers can enjoy 5G services in cities of 5G Plus availability. As of today, Airtel 5G Plus is available across 52 cities in India.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Bharti Airtel offers Home Delivery of Prepaid and Postpaid SIM cards. As a result, Airtel customers can buy a prepaid connection online from the comfort of their homes.

