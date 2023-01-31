Airtel 5G Plus Launched In 6 Cities of Andhra Pradesh

Reported by Srikapardhi 2

Bharti Airtel has just announced the launch of 5G Plus Services in six cities of Andhra Pradesh. Airtel already announced 5G Plus services in Vizag of Andhra Pradesh. Let's check out the areas Airtel's 5G Plus Network covers in the newly launched cities.

Highlights

  • Airtel 5G Plus services are already live in Vizag of Andhra Pradesh.
  • With this launch, Airtel 5G Plus is now available across 65 cities.
  • Airtel 5G Plus is now live in 7 cities of Andhra Pradesh.

Bharti Airtel has just announced the launch of 5G Plus Services in six cities of Andhra Pradesh - Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur and Tirupati. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Vizag or Visakhapatnam, one of the popular tourist destinations where Bharti Airtel has already launched its 5G Plus services considering the Holiday season. With this new announcement, Airtel 5G Plus is now live in 7 cities of Andhra Pradesh. Let's check out the areas Airtel's 5G Plus Network covers in the newly launched cities.

Also Read: Airtel to Switch on 5G in all District Headquarters of Mizoram by April 2023

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Andhra Pradesh

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Vijayawada

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Vijayawada: Benz Circle, PVP Mall, Bus Stand, NTR Circle, Power One Mall, and Auto Nagar.

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Rajahmundry

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Rajahmundry: Railway Station Rd, Tadithota, Morampudi junction, AV Apparao Road, PNT Colony, Balaji Peta.

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Kakinada

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Kakinada: Godarigunta, Pratapnagar, Chaitanya Junior College, Vakalapudi, Bank Colony and Sarpavaram Junction.

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Kurnool

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Kurnool: Nandiyal Check Post, Flower Bazar, Raj Vihar Circle, Ashok Nagar and NTR Y Junction.

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Guntur

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Guntur: Naz Center, Arandal Peta, Bradi Peta, Lakshmi Puram, Auto Nagar, Collector Office, and Bus stand Road.

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Tirupati

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Tirupati: MR Palli, LIC Office, Srinivasa Puram, KT Road, and Upparapalli.

Also Read: Experience Airtel 5G Plus in These Top Tourist Destinations

Airtel Advantage

With this launch, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 65. Airtel 5G Plus now works across all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

With Airtel 5G Plus, you can enjoy lightning-fast access to a range of services, including high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chats, quick photo uploading, and more. Airtel plans to expand its network coverage to more cities in the near future.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

