Best Malayalam Horror Movies on OTT for an Exciting Experience

With films that appeal to all audiences, the Malayalam cinema industry has made a name for itself. Mollywood is renowned for its scary movies in addition to its drab productions. While the Malayalam cinema industry has produced several genres of films, a number of notable horror films have been produced in the industry. In horror films, the audience is gripped by two things: suspense and the way the suspense is resolved. The social world is a major theme in Malayalam horror films, used to an extent to produce spine-chilling works of art. Watch these thrilling Malayalam horror films on OTT services when you're in the mood for something adventurous.

The top Malayalam horror films available on OTT are listed below.

Chathur Mukham

A techno-horror film, Chathur Mukham is the first of its sort in Malayalam cinema. The narrative centers on Tejaswini, a phone addict. However, her life begins to fall apart when she loses her phone and purchases a new phone online. The use of terror in this film serves to highlight the drawbacks of advancing technology. The major cast includes Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Niranjana Anoop, and Srikant Murali.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Kumari

The fantasy horror film Kumari from Malayalam tells the story of a cursed family. Unaware of the family's sinister secrets, Kumari is married there. She soon finds herself in a challenging circumstance and tries to take control. Nirmal Sahadev was the director of the movie. As Kumari, Aishwarya Lekshmi is cast. Shine is also a cast member. Important roles for Tom Chacko, Tanvi Ram, Shruthy Menon, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bhoothakaalam

The story of Bhoothakaalam is centered on a mother and her son. The pair encounters enigmatic occurrences that raise doubts about their reality and sanity. The spine-tingling passages in this psychological horror film leave the audience perplexed. Revathi and Shane Nigam play significant parts. Rahul Sadasivan was the director of this movie.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Priest

A girl asks Father Cameron, a priest, to look into the strange suicides in an affluent family. The priest consents to work with the police to look into the suicides, which are thought to be well-intentioned homicides. However, as the narrative progresses, the priest reveals truths that raise the idea of a supernatural being. The Priest, which Jofin T Chacko directed, has Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, and other notable actors in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

9 (Nine)

"9" is a Malayalam language film directed by Jenuse Mohamed. Albert Lewis travels to the Himalayas for astronomical research with his son and colleagues. However, things start to change when they come upon a fascinating woman named Eva. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prakash Raj, and other notable actors play key roles in the movie. Jenuse Mohamed is the director of the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar