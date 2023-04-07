POCO C51 Launched in India: Specs and Price

POCO has launched the POCO C51 in India. It is the latest device in the C series lineup from the company, and continuing with the trend, it is another affordable device with support for 4G connectivity. The device has a basic design at the back, and at the front, you get to see a waterdrop notch housing the selfie sensor. There's a fingerprint sensor at the back, something which I think more affordable devices should do instead of having it on the side. The POCO C51 looks a lot like the rebranded version of Redmi A2+ that came to the market in March. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.

POCO C51 Specifications in India

The POCO C51 come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400 nits of maximum brightness. It will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded further up to 7GB.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary camera sensor and a secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 5MP sensor at the front. The internal storage can be expanded to 1TB with the help of a microSD card slot. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for standard charging.

POCO C51 Price in India

POCO C51 has launched in India in a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device will retain at Rs 8499 and will be available in two colours, including Royal Blue and Power Black. It is currently listed on Flipkart with a coming soon tag. The first sale of the device will start on April 10, and under the special launch day offer, the device will be available for just Rs 7999.