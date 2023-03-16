POCO X5 5G: Chipset, Display, Price and Other Details

POCO X5 5G was recently launched in India. Just like every time, POCO has tried to deliver the maximum value to consumers with this device at the lowest price possible. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and comes with a big powerful display. It also packs a big battery with support for standard fast charging and has a triple-camera setup at the rear. Let's take a look at every detail about the device here.

POCO X5 5G Price in India

The POCO X5 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. It is available in three different colours - Wildcat Blue, Supernova Green, and Jaguar Black. ICICI Bank card holders can get the device at a discount of Rs 2o00, and there's an additional discount of Rs 2000 for users who are looking to exchange their old devices. The POCO X5 5G is going on its first sale on March 21, 2023.

Read More - OnePlus 11R 5G Goes on Sale Today with Free Spotify Premium: Check Price and Offers

POCO X5 5G Specifications in India

POCO X5 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The maximum brightness that this device can support is 1200nits, and the device also features a sunlight mode. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and supports 7 5G bands. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, where RAM can be expanded by an additional 5GB if there's empty space.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor along with a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 13MP front camera sensor at the front. The device has an IP53 rating and a fingerprint sensor on the side.