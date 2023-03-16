OnePlus Buds Pro 2R: Price and Other Details You Should Know

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are the slightly more affordable premium TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones from OnePlus. OnePlus didn't launch OnePlus Buds Pro R earlier. The Buds Pro 2R are also now available for consumers to purchase in India. OnePlus announced the Buds Pro 2R during the Cloud 11 launch event. They are now available across multiple platforms, including OnePlus.in and Amazon.in, as well as offline OnePlus stores and retail partners. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Price in India

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R is priced at Rs 9999 in India. With a bank discount, they can be purchased for Rs 9,499 only. The new TWS earbuds from OnePlus went on open sale on March 14, 2023.

The Buds Pro 2R are available in two colour options - Misty White and Obsidian Black. The Rs 500 instant discount is available for customers when they purchase the earbuds through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Along with that, ICICI net banking transactions can bring a Rs 150 discount for the users.

Read More - OnePlus 11R 5G Goes on Sale Today with Free Spotify Premium: Check Price and Offers

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Specifications in India

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are built in collaboration with Dynaudio. The earbuds feature MelodyBoostTM Dual Drivers, co-created with Dynaudio. It is a powerful technology that produces the same deep thumping bass without the rumbling and crisp vocals. The earbuds feature industry-leading TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB.

There's also a transparency mode on the Buds Pro 2R which allows users to engage in a clear conversation with the people around them while continuing to hear content or music on the earbuds. The Buds Pro 2R is claimed to deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case.