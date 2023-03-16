OPPO Find N2 Flip: Every Important Detail About the Smartphone

OPPO recently launched the OPPO Find N2 Flip in India. The smartphone promises a premium experience to consumers and has multiple displays. It is worth noting that this is OPPO's debut flip phone. OPPO said that it has used a water drop fold because of which the crease that is there in the area from which the device folds would barely be visible in most lighting conditions. OPPO also said that the Find N2 Flip is TUV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000 fold and unfolds, which is equivalent to opening and closing the phone 100 times every day for about 10 years.

OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch cover screen that accounts for 48.5% of the top half of the phone. It would allow users to interact with the device without unfolding it. Users will be able to get quick previews of photos and videos through the cover screen, along with also being able to quickly access tools like system settings and timer. The interesting thing is that the device only weighs about 191 grams, which is quite light compared to other flagship smartphones in the market.

Read More - OnePlus 11R 5G Goes on Sale Today with Free Spotify Premium: Check Price and Offers

OPPO Find N2 Flip Key Specifications

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with a large 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with support for a maximum of 1600 nits of brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a flagship-level camera that combines hi-res camera sensors with OPPO's in-house MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography. OPPO has also worked with Hasselblad to integrate the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) into the camera system.

The rear camera system of the device has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor. It also packs an 8MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX355 sensor, and there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor at the front for selfies. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and packs a 4300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It will run on ColorOS 13 out of the box. OPPO has promised four years of Android updates and five years of security updates for the device.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Price in India

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs 89,999 in India. It will go on sale in India from March 17, 2023, from 12 AM onwards. It will be available at OPPO stores as well as on Flipkart. The smartphone will be available at a Rs 5000 cashback if purchased via an HDFC Bank card, ICICI Bank card, SBI Card, Kotak Card, HBD Financial Services or an IDFC Bank card. Loyal OPPO customers can avail of an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 5000. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 2000.