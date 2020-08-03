RailWire Witnesses Healthy Growth in Number of Subscribers Added in Last Four Months

Earlier this year, Google India announced the end of its five-year-long partnership with RailTel. Google and RailTel together provided free Wi-Fi to passengers at the Railway stations across India. But the ending of that partnership hasn’t slowed down the growth of RailWire. RailWire is a broadband initiative of RailTel. RailTel has managed to grow and add one and a half times more subscribers in the last four months. The PSU has become a very influential company and has empowered 4,000 entrepreneurs till now. One of the good things for the company is that it is continuing to see growth in the number of subscribers. It provides Wi-Fi services in over 5,670 stations across the country.

RailWire Adding Subscribers Due to 4,000 Partners Across the Country

RailWire provides broadband internet service with last-mile connectivity to small businesses and individual households. One of the reasons why RailWire has been adding subscribers at a good rate is its 4,000 partners across the country spreading the service rapidly. Along with that, the company is also focused on providing broadband services in Tier 3 cities and rural areas which creates a bigger market for it. The number of subscribers added in the last four month by RailWire is 70,000 across India.

Puneet Chawla, CMD of RailTel said, “RailWire is a collaborative model and has created an ecosystem where we focus on helping local service providers generate more revenue. RailWire, with our more than 4,000 partners across the country, is helping affordable broadband services to reach underserved areas such as the Tier 3 cities and the rural hinterland.”

RailTel has been helping a lot of broadband providers. Some of the people who live in small towns and cities have managed to grow their average revenue per user (ARPU) by 10 times by becoming a partner of RailWire. Chawla also said that the partners of the PSU strongly believe in the vision of RailWire and endorse it without any intentions of switching to the lucrative upstream broadband service.