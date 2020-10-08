BSNL Users Can Select from 34 Prepaid Denominations to Boost Balance

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently offering a total of 34 top-up vouchers to the users in Chennai circle. For the unaware, there were many more top-up vouchers on offer from the state-owned operator in the Chennai circle. But as per a recent announcement by BSNL, it has removed a total of 82 top-up vouchers from its offerings. So now the users are left with a lot less options for getting a top-up. From cheaper options to expensive ones, BSNL has removed a lot of top-up vouchers. More on the story ahead.

BSNL Removes 82 Top-Up Vouchers, 34 Still in Offer

Focusing on the 34 vouchers which are still on offer in the Chennai circle, users can select through cheap vouchers such as Rs 10, 20, 30, and so on until Rs 100. Then there are vouchers which offer full-talk time as the recharge amount including Rs 100, Rs 110, Rs 160, Rs 600, Rs 1,000, and Rs 2,500.

There are six vouchers available which cost Rs 1,000 or more. With the Rs 1,000 voucher, the operator offered full talk time of Rs 1,000 until September 26, 2020, however, the talk-time provided with this plan has now reduced to Rs 844. Then there are other vouchers above Rs 1,000 which are of Rs 1,100, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000, and Rs 5,500.

BSNL also offers 28 vouchers that are priced less than Rs 1,000. So the users still have plenty of top-up vouchers to choose from.

However, the operator now removed the expensive vouchers such as Rs 2,200, Rs 3,300, along with nine other vouchers that were priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. It has to be noted that a total of 82 vouchers were removed by the telecom operator on October 7, 2020. Among the vouchers that were removed by the operator, 71 were priced less than Rs 1,000. Even though the users now have a lot of lesser options to choose from, it isn’t necessarily bad. The operator seems to have Limited the options to a few plans which are actually demanded by the users.

So now after the removal of plans, the users get 34 top-up vouchers to choose from. One thing to note would be that all the vouchers mentioned are inclusive of the taxes. So the user doesn’t need to pay anymore than what they see on the website.

Another thing to note is that users in other circles are still offered the top vouchers which are removed from the Chennai circle. So for example, users in Chhattisgarh can still enjoy the benefits of the vouchers such as Rs 130, Rs 160, Rs 170, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,300 and more which are removed for the users in Chennai circle.