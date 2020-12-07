Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Debut in India on December 15

Xiaomi is reportedly looking to launch two new smartphones in India by the end of December 2020 and close the year on a high note. The two smartphones in question are the Mi 10i and the Redmi 9 Power. The Mi 10i is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, whereas the Redmi 9 Power could be the rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma claims the Redmi 9 Power aka the Redmi Note 9 4G will debut in India on December 15, subject if there’s no last-minute change from Xiaomi. The Redmi 9 Power was already spotted on Google Play Console M2010J19SI. Xiaomi might start teasing the smartphone’s launch by the end of this week. We should also see when is the company planning to launch the Mi 10i in the country as it was also spotted on Google Play Console.

Redmi 9 Power India Launch: What to Expect?

As noted, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of Redmi 9 Power in India, so take this news with a pinch of salt. Since the Redmi 9 Power is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G, we have the complete spec-sheet of the smartphone.

Starting with the display, the Redmi 9 Power or the Redmi Note 9 4G flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is backed by a 6000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

On the rear side, the phone will pack a quad-camera setup backed by a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of 2MP sensors. To the front, we also get an 8MP camera. The handset will likely run Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

In other news, Xiaomi is also teasing the launch of its QLED Mi TV. However, we are not expecting the Redmi 9 Power and the Mi TV to launch at the same event. The QLED Mi TV could go official by the end of this week, whereas the Redmi 9 Power will launch as rumoured on September 15.