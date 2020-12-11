Meghbela Launches Bundled Fibre Broadband Services, All You Should Know

Meghbela, one of the fastest expanding internet service providers (ISPs) of the country has just launched a bundled fibre broadband service. Make a note that this service is launched for people living in West Bengal or East India at the moment. With the launch of this service, Meghbela also becomes the first fibre broadband provider in East India to provide users with video, voice, data, and wireless services through Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology. This service from Meghbela is aimed to revolutionise the way people consume content in West Bengal — more details on the story ahead.

Meghbela Fibre Broadband Bundled Services

Meghbela has announced a new Android Set-Top Box (STB) for users who own a regular TV yet want the experience of a Smart TV. The Android TV Box is powered by the Google Assistant. Users will be able to access multiple over-the-top (OTT) content platforms with this STB.

The broadband service provider has partnered with OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Hungama Play, ZEE5, ShemarooMe, Hubhopper, Gaana, in addition to multiple Bengali OTT providers such as Bongo TV, Addatimes, and Hoichoi. The Android TV Box runs on the Android 9 Pie.

Users living in Kolkata and the Rest of Bengal get a total of three long-duration plans from Meghbela for this service. For Quarterly, users have to pay Rs 5,250, half-yearly Rs 9,000, and yearly Rs 15,000.

In case users want a monthly plan, they can go for plans with either of the following denominations – Rs 1,249, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,499, and Rs 1,549. The broadband service provider is also offering users a no-cost EMI scheme in partnership with the HDFC Bank. Not only this, but Meghbela has also partnered with the Oriental Insurance to offer its customers Corona Kavach health insurance of up to Rs 1,00,000.

One of the best things about this service is that if the users don’t want the STB, they can view content from all the partnered OTT platforms on their smartphones. The Meghbela app can be downloaded on both the iOS and Play Store and the users can access it for streaming OTT content.