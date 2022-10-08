Samsung Galaxy S22 Series OneUI 5 Beta 4 Brings Improvements

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series now gets the Android 13-based OneUI 5 Beta 4 upgrade, which includes a number of bug fixes and enhancements. The upgrade includes the most recent security patch from October 2022 as well. The new beta version of the software skin is presently accessible in the US and is anticipated to be made available globally on all devices where the beta program is already operational. A few days ago, Samsung released the One UI 5 Beta 3, which brought new clock designs, wallpaper settings, and a lock screen that resembled iOS 16. The update is substantial and weighs 1.5GB, although the majority of the new features are bug fixes and enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets OneUI 5 Beta 4 Update

The update's version is identified by the letters ZVJ2. The update includes numerous bug fixes and enhancements. There are some known difficulties. However, this is currently in beta. The OneUI 5 Beta 4 changelog can be found here.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

1. In the improved Gallery album, Favorites and Recent items can be added and removed.

2. Fixed the problem of automated sleep mode execution

3. fixed the problem occurred, persistently beeping or vibrating

4. Crash fixes for accessing the app folder

5. Crash that was fixed by changing wallpaper

6. Fixed S pen Air Command crash

7. Fixed the issue with the object eraser not functioning

8. Fixed vibration feedback for the Home gesture not working

9. Frame-breaking problem when switching from Widget to Home was fixed

10. Multi-user function removed

11. Additional small bug fixes

Issues and Problems

1. A black screen appears on the monitor when DeX is operating, and the phone's screen is off.

2. If you attempt to access the file after getting it via QuickShare, a pop-up saying "Unable to open file" appears.

3. When the filter is chosen from the lock screen menu or when the Wallpaper picture multi-pack preset is selected, Forced Close happens.

It is advised to continue cautiously if you are a participant in the beta program because there are still some known issues with features like DeX and Quickshare with the latest beta version. By the end of 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, S21 series, and Z series devices are anticipated to receive the stable version of OneUI 5.