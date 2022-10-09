Airtel Smart Remote: How to Connect and Use

To control your TV with just one remote, you can connect the TV and Set-Top Box (STB) remotes. But what if you learn that you can simply use your phone to control your Android box? You did hear that correctly.

A physical remote is typically included with your Xstream Box. However, if it breaks down or has certain problems, you can utilise the Airtel smart TV remote to continue watching your preferred shows. You may manage or control your Xstream setup box with an Airtel Smart Remote. The Google Play Store is where you can get the software, which is essentially just an app. The app is accessible on all smartphones with Android 4.4 and later.

The Best Way To Connect an Airtel Smart Remote to a TV

The first connection to the TV is made by the app using both Bluetooth and a Wi-Fi connection.

Turn on your phone's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in order to link your TV for the first time with the Airtel Smart Remote. Do not forget to turn on and connect your TV to the same wifi. Currently, position the phone 8 inches (20 centimetres) or less away from the Set-Top Box. Open the app. When your app connects to your Set-Top Box, click the Connect button and wait. If there are no interferences, it takes a few seconds for the connection to be made. The app can be used to control your set-top box once the connection has been made. The interface of the smart remote app contains all the capabilities of your standard remote.

The Following Capabilities of the Smart Remote Are Available for Use