Latest True Crime Documentaries to Watch on Netflix

True-crime documentaries are the latest genre that has people glued to their mobile and laptops. Nowadays, everyone enjoys watching the horrific acts that took place in the past. These documentaries provide a thrill and historical context. In addition, young people who are interested in reading true-crime novels are eager to see their favourite books adapted.

The most recent true-crime documentaries available on OTT are listed below:

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

The Calotte Camden-directed documentary depicts the outrageous escapades of a nomad who becomes famous online before spiraling out of control and ending himself behind bars. The film also includes footage of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. While Alex Aguirre serves as the documentary's cameraman, Stephen Colbert is featured in it.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld

The true-crime film, which takes place in Mumbai in the 1990s, follows a crime boss and the "encounter cops" who stand in his way. Former Mumbai police officials, journalists, and even Shyam Kishore, a member of Dawood's D Company, are seen in the film.

Where to watch: Netflix

Madoff: The Monster of Wallstreet

The American financier and Ponzi schemer Madoff's journey is followed in the four-episode crime documentary series. The show's portrayal of Bernie Madoff is by Joseph Scotto. Madoff solicited investors and oversaw a long period of time stock market fraud. He told his sons about the swindle in 2008, and they later told the authorities.

Where to watch: Netflix

Notable Documentaries

Apart from the above latest documentaries, if you are looking for good old recommendations: Making a Murderer, The Confession Tapes, The Staircase, Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist, The Keepers, The Ted Bundy Tapes, Wild Wild Country, The Pharmacist and Abducted in Plain Sight are a few other popular crime documentaries available on Netflix.