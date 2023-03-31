Airtel Entry Level Postpaid Plan to Enjoy Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, offers its customers a wide range of mobile plan choices in prepaid and postpaid segments. Airtel's Postpaid is a favourite among those customers who like to simply opt for a plan that suits their needs and keep it going without worrying about changing plans, benefits or recharges. Bharti Airtel offers postpaid services in two variants, viz. Postpaid Infinity and Airtel Black offerings. If you are someone looking to explore the ease and benefit of the postpaid segment, Airtel 399 Postpaid plan is the one to try. Let's look at the entry-level Airtel 399 Infinity postpaid plan in the story.

Also Read: Airtel 90 Days Validity Plan With Unlimited 5G Data Offer Detailed

Airtel Infinity 399 Postpaid Plan

Airtel Infinity 399 Postpaid Plan is Bharti Airtel's entry-level postpaid plan offering bulk data and unlimited benefits to experience the flexibility of postpaid. Under Airtel 399 Infinity postpaid plan, Customers get unlimited voice, including local, STD and Roaming, 40GB of monthly data with data rollover of up to 200 GB, and 100 SMS per day (Local + STD + Roaming). In addition, beyond the allocated highspeed data quota, customers can enjoy value-based charging at 2p/MB.

Airtel Rewards Benefits

These benefits are very much sufficient to experience postpaid without worrying about any kind of usage scenario. In addition, the Airtel Infinity 399 Postpaid plan also offers customers Airtel Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle benefits, FASTag benefits, Wynk Music unlimited and Hello Tunes.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Port Blair

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer

In addition, if you are in any of those over 500 cities covered by Airtel 5G Plus, you can enjoy the Unlimited 5G Data offer on postpaid. Airtel is the only telco offering 5G in some of India's most famous tourist destinations. Airtel 5G Plus works on any 5G compatible device, and Airtel users can experience up to 20-30x faster speeds than the speeds on current Networks.

Airtel customers can add more family connections to Airtel 399 Infinity plan at Rs 299 Add-on charges for Unlimited calls, 30GB of Data, and 100 SMS per day. The data benefits will be available in the family pool for everyone to use.

Also Read: Airtel Launches New Rs 599 Family Postpaid Plan, and Here’s Why It’s Better Than Jio’s

Airtel also recently launched 599 Platinum Postpaid, which is the best plan available for couples or a family of 2 to experience Airtel postpaid mobility offerings bundled with many benefits and services. In addition, in the Airtel Black segment, Airtel launched two new plans recently.