Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Helio P95 SoC and ColorOS 7 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 29,990

Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo, today brought its Reno 3 Pro smartphone to the Indian market. Launched in January 2020 in China, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro arrives in India with 4G specifications and it is the world’s first device with MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The USP of the Reno 3 Pro is its design and the 44MP dual front-facing cameras. Besides, highlights of the Reno 3 Pro include 64MP quad-camera setup on the back, VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology support and 4025mAh battery. It is not a flagship smartphone from Oppo and will take on the likes of upcoming Vivo V19 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the offline market. The Reno 3 Pro has been launched in India in two variants with up to 256GB of storage and a starting price of Rs 29,990.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specifications and Features

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front with 20:9 aspect ratio, dual punch-hole cutout, and in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo says the phone offers a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has the latest MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

Cameras on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro include 64MP primary shooter on the back, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. The phone is capable of delivering 108MP images using software interpolation and there’ the 20x digital zoom feature as well. On the front, the Reno 3 Pro has two cameras of 44MP and 2MP. Notably, it is the world’s first phone to feature a 44MP selfie camera.

The Reno 3 Pro measures 8.1mm thick and weighs 175 grams. Connectivity options include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port. The handset runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box. It is backed by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 charging support. Oppo says the Reno 3 Pro charges 50% in just 20 minutes and 100% in just 56 minutes.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Pricing and Availability

As noted, Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been launched in two variants- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 32,990. The smartphone will be available in three colour options- Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White. The first sale will take place on March 6 and the company will start taking pre-orders from today.