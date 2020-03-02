Telcos Self-Assessed AGR Dues Creates Tension for Government

Bharti Airtel has created a reserve fund of Rs 34,260 crore and raised funds to meet the liabilities

By March 2nd, 2020 AT 2:29 PM
  • Technology News
  • Voice & Data
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Bharti Airtel has to pay Rs 35,000 crore AGR dues
    • Tata Teleservices has just paid Rs 2,197 crore
    • Vodafone Idea has declared their self-assessed AGR dues

    Telecom operators have been facing AGR dues burden since the supreme court has asked the operators to pay their AGR dues before March 17, 2020. However, to reduce the burden of massive AGR debt, telcos have been self-assessing their AGR dues. DoT noted that Tata Teleservices owes a whopping amount of Rs 14,000 crore to government towards their AGR dues and the telco have just paid Rs 2,197 crore, saying it has cleared its part. Similarly, Bharti Airtel self-assessed their AGR dues and mentioned that their AGR dues stand at Rs 13,000 crore and will not exceed Rs 18,000 crore. However, the government estimated Rs 35,000 crore. Vodafone Idea is the only telco which has not released their self-assessed AGR dues. As per the government estimates, the telecom operator has to pay Rs 53,000 crore.

    Telecom Operators tries to Lower the Liabilities

    Telecom operators have to pay massive AGR dues which will create enormous pressure on their financial credibility. Till now, Reliance Jio is the only telco which has paid their full AGR dues of Rs 195 crore. As per the words of analysts “the basis on which telcos are self-assessing their AGR dues is unknown. However, previous disputes and involvement of supreme court and government departments, the final call will be done by the supreme bench itself along with government officials decision. The views of the Supreme Court and government will finalise the AGR dues self-assessed by telecom operators”. This news is reported by Livemint.

    Reduction in AGR Dues Will Relief Telecom Operators

    If the government lowers the amount of liability towards AGR dues, telecom operators and investors will breathe peacefully. Especially, Vodafone Idea will try to get back in the industry at the telco giant have already noted that they will be forced to shut down if no relief is given by the government.

    Bharti Airtel has already created a reserve Rs 34,260 crore and even raised funds to meet the liabilities. As per a scenario analysis, if Bharti Airtel pays their AGR dues of Rs 35,000 crore in full settlement, it will lower their cash levels and result in increased consolidated entity’s adjusted debt to Ebitda from 4.1 times to 4.4 times in the current fiscal year.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Lalit

    what is the VIL self assessment amount?. they have just paid 3000CR, is it less than of Airtel 18K Cr

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme Band With IP 68 Water Resistance and USB Direct Charge to Launch below Rs 3,000

    Realme is all set to enter into the wearable segment as they are planning to launch their first fitness band...

    module-4-img

    Passengers Can Avail In-Flight Wi-Fi in India Now

    Earlier, passengers were not able to use Wi-Fi while being in a plane. However, the government has released new aircraft...

    module-4-img

    Siti Networks and TCCL Revise Network Capacity Fee to Get Along With Trai NTO 2.0

    Tamil Nadu based Multi-System Operators (MSO) Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Pvt Ltd, (TCCL) along with Siti Networks have agreed and...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Trai NTO 2.0: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV Implement New NCF and Multi TV Prices

    module-4-img

    Video Streaming Platforms Gain Attraction Post Trai New NTO 2.0

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Pays Rs 8,004 Crore Towards AGR Dues

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Beats Rival Operators With These 3 Prepaid Plans