Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India Launch Set for March 12

Highlights Xiaomi will be launching Redmi Note 9 in India on March 12

The smartphone will take on the upcoming Realme 6

Xiaomi yet to confirm the arrival of the Redmi Note 9 Pro alongside Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will be launching in India on March 12, the company has officially announced today. Exclusive to Amazon, the Redmi Note 9 will arrive as a successor to the five-month-old Redmi Note 8 which is one of the best smartphones around Rs 10,000 price point. Xiaomi did not confirm whether it will launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro as well alongside the standard Redmi Note 9. Going by the hashtag ProCamerasMaxPerformance, it seems like the successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro will also be unveiled on the same day. And as everyone guessed it by now, the Redmi Note 9 will take on the upcoming Realme 6 which will be launched on March 5 alongside the Realme 6 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Arriving Next Week: What to Expect

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in October 2019 with impressive hardware on board. Both the devices are probably the best ones in their respective price range. Xiaomi officially confirmed that it would be launching the Redmi Note 9 in India on March 12. Similar to the Redmi Note 8 series, the Redmi Note 9 will be exclusive to Amazon India.

The landing page on Amazon gives a glimpse at what to expect from the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 9 will have similar camera rectangular camera module like the iPhone 11 series but it features four sensors. The teaser page suggests Redmi Note 9 will offer ‘Beast Camera,’ hinting at upgraded cameras compared to the Redmi Note 8.

The Redmi Note 9 will also offer Beast Design, Beast Processor, Beast Gaming and Beast Charging. The Redmi Note 8 already supports 18W fast charging, so expect Xiaomi to add even faster charging technology. Right now, there are no details regarding which processor will Xiaomi make use of. We are expecting the Chinese company to use either Snapdragon 662 or MediaTek Helio G90 chipset on the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 9 Pro might arrive with Snapdragon 720G chipset though.

Xiaomi might upgrade the primary rear camera sensor on the Redmi Note 9 to 64MP from 48MP we found on the Redmi Note 8. As noted, Xiaomi is yet to reveal specifications of the smartphone. In fact, the company did not even announce whether it is launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro on March 12.

Realme 6 Series Arriving on March 5

Realme is launching the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro handsets in India on March 5. Both the phones will feature 64MP quad-camera setup, 90Hz refresh rate screens, faster charging technology and punch-hole displays. The Redmi Note 9 will take on the Realme 6, whereas the Realme 6 Pro will directly compete with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Xiaomi is also said to be launching the Redmi 9 later this month in India, so we might see it arriving on the same day.