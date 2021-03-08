Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications and Availability

Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G are now official in India. The F19 Pro+ 5G is the first 5G smartphone in the Oppo F series. Alongside the two phones, Oppo also launched a smart band called ‘Oppo Band Style’ and it is priced at Rs 2,999. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which we earlier saw on the Realme X7 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Other key specifications of the smartphone include 50W fast charging, AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM and 5G support. The standard Oppo F19 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and the rest of the specs are similar to the Pro+ model. Continue reading to know the specifications of the two phones in detail.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G: Specifications and Features

Starting with the premium model in the Oppo F19 series, the F19 Pro+ 5G, this phone flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes in only one variant. There’s a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

The handset comes laden with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. Thanks to the presence of AMOLED screen, Oppo has added an in-display fingerprint scanner to the smartphone. Cameras on the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G include a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro camera completes the setup. Towards the front, Oppo has included a 16MP selfie camera.

It measures 7.8mm thick and weighs 178 grams, according to Oppo. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. A 4310mAh battery backs the device and Oppo has thrown in support for 50W fast charging as well.

Oppo F19 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Oppo F19 Pro is currently the cheapest smartphone in the Oppo F19 series. The phone keeps majority of the specs similar to the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, however, there are some notable changes. For starters, this is a 4G phone powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 SoC. Instead of 50W charging, Oppo has included support for 30W fast charging on the standard F19 Pro. Other features like the 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 4310mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera setup, 16MP selfie snapper and Android 11 remain the same.

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G: Pricing and Availability

Oppo has priced the devices somewhat reasonably this time around. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail for Rs 25,990. The Oppo F19 Pro comes in two configurations: 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 21,490 and 8GB+256GB model priced at Rs 23,490. The Oppo Band Style will be available at Rs 2,999 in the country. The phones come in two colour options- Fluid Black and Crystal Silver. There’s a third colour option called ‘Fantastic Purple’ limited to the Oppo F19 Pro.

Oppo says the F19 Pro+ 5G will be exclusive to Amazon and offline stores, whereas the F19 Pro will be available on Flipkart and offline stores. The first sale of the Oppo F19 Pro is set for March 17, and the same for F19 Pro+ 5G is set for March 25.