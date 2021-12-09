Prepaid Plans for Moderate Data Users from Vi, Airtel, Jio and BSNL

The recent price hike in the telecom industry has seen a rise in the cost of all the plans provided by the telco to up to 20%. Prices of all the plans that users were accustomed to, has now been changed and moreover, the plans have become quite expensive. The unlimited plans that offer daily data cost quite more than they did before. In this scenario, daily data plans that offer 1.5GB of data a day or so becomes affordable for the users who are in need of moderate data consumption. Mentioned below are the long-term daily data plans that are offered by the telcos in the country suitable for moderate data consumers.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio offers a long term 1.5GB a day data plan. This plan comes at the cost of Rs 666 and provides unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. The validity period of this plan is 84 days, and beyond the daily set limit of 1.5GB of data, users can enjoy unlimited internet at 64 Kbps of internet speed. The plan also gives access to a few Jio applications such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. The plan is also mentioned under “popular plans” on the website.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans

India’s one of the major private telco, Bharti Airtel, provides a long-term, 1.5GB of data a day plan as well. This plan from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 719 and is valid for 84 days. Along with daily data benefits, users also get truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, this plan comes with access to the free trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video along with a few other benefits such as access to Wynk music and online learning platform Shaw Academy and more.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Prepaid Plans

Third on the list is the Rs 719 plan offered by Vi which comes with a validity period of 84 days. The plan provides truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day along with 1.5GB of data per day. This plan also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV Classic for the validity period of the plan and offers a data backup of 2GB every month.

Additional benefits of this plan include the “Binge All Night” feature, which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday, which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit.

BSNL Prepaid Plans

Last on the least is the long-term moderate prepaid plan offered by the government-owned telco – Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). BSNL offers quite a few affordable plans at a cost lower than that of the private telcos and also has more to offer. Users can get the STV_429 pack from BSNL, which comes with a validity period of 81 days and offers 1GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan costing only Rs 429, also offers access to Eros Now entertainment platform.

Moreover, Users can also get an STV_499 pack which, at the cost of Rs 499, offers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 90 days. Along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day, users also get access to BSNL tunes and Zing. The STV_599 pack, on the other hand, comes at a cost of Rs 599 and offers 5GB of data each day for a validity period of 84 days. Users with this plan as well get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day and furthermore, free night data which means unlimited data during the time period of 12 midnight to 5 am.