Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones Are Keeping the Company Alive in the Race

Out of all the smartphone series that Samsung sells in the market, its ‘A’ series smartphones are the most in-demand. According to the data compiled by Counterpoint Research Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the A-series of Samsung accounted for 42% of the smartphones that the South Korean tech giant sold in 2021. For each quarter of CY21, the A-series smartphones from Samsung were more in demand than the combined smartphone series that the company sells globally.

Samsung Galaxy A Series Devices Are Workhorse of the Company

Overall, in 2021, 42% of the smartphones sold by Samsung were its A-series devices, and the remaining 58% were all the other device series. This means that nearly two-thirds of all the Samsung devices sold in the year were A-series smartphones. The mid-range A series devices are a perfect match for people who want a decent Samsung smartphone with a strong processor but don’t want to overspend.

Samsung is soon expected to launch the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G in the event scheduled for March 17, 2022. These devices will compete heavily with the mid-range smartphones that are sold by Chinese companies.

In a quarter-by-quarter comparison, the Galaxy A series devices accounted for 56% of the total smartphones sold by Samsung in Q1 2021. In Q2, Q3, and Q4 of the same year, this figure stood at 60%, 57%, and 59%.

Thus, there’s no doubt that Samsung will introduce more 5G smartphones in the A-series portfolio in the future as the consumers want more of A-series devices. This is a strange figure and something that Samsung wouldn’t be too happy with.

The South Korean tech giant would have wanted its premium series devices to sell more than the budget or mid-range smartphones. However, in contrast, the company could be happy with the figures as with the A-series, Samsung could earn at a larger scale and grow its market share in the smartphone market globally.